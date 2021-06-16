Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $450,000 Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 408,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,194,000 after acquiring an additional 89,549 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 125,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 50,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of PHO opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.30. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.