Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.18. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 98.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,297. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.30. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

