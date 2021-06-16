Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp Sells 3,000 Shares

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul D. Hinnenkamp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $321,840.00.

NYSE:ETR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.23. 902,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,045. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Entergy by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,750,000 after acquiring an additional 77,189 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,019,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,360,000 after acquiring an additional 299,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Entergy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after acquiring an additional 704,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

