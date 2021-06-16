Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Now Covered by B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTX opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,448.54% and a negative return on equity of 243.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Entera Bio will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Entera Bio by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Entera Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

