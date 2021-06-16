Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,712 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.23% of Ulta Beauty worth $38,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,778,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $3,986,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 571.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 903,170 shares of company stock worth $283,127,733. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULTA. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.09.

ULTA traded down $4.02 on Wednesday, hitting $328.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,409. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.28. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $351.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

