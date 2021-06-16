Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 3,545 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,727 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $33,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. South State CORP. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $203.04. 11,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.78. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.96.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

