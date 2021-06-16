Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-4.83 billion.

EDR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 33.92.

NYSE EDR traded up 0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,331. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 23.25 and a fifty-two week high of 33.20.

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total value of 780,911.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 735,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 964,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 951,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

