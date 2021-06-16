Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.66

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.66 and last traded at $40.27, with a volume of 541613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Argus raised their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.51.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

