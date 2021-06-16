Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Trading Down 4.3%

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.80 and last traded at $60.80. Approximately 4,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 731,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.51.

EBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. Analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,084,000 after purchasing an additional 331,528 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,872 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,461,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,748,000 after purchasing an additional 70,332 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 10.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,199,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,421,000 after purchasing an additional 117,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

