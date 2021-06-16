Emercoin (EMC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $37,998.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. In the last week, Emercoin has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0931 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $37,998.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00013290 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,556,409 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

