Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.15.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 target price on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Embraer in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

ERJ stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.16. 276,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,834. Embraer has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Embraer will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

