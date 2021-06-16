Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.130–0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $171 million-173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.78 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600–0.510 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTC. Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.30.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,992. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $80.18 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $1,692,674.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,495.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $417,965.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,219. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.