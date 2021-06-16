Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.30.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $134.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a one year low of $80.18 and a one year high of $176.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.82.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,219. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Elastic by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Elastic by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,888,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.