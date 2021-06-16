Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Upgraded by Cleveland Research to “Neutral”

Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELAN. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.79.

ELAN stock opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

