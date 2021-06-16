Eckoh (LON:ECK) Given “No Recommendation” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their no recommendation rating on shares of Eckoh (LON:ECK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Eckoh from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

LON ECK opened at GBX 68.50 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £173.79 million and a PE ratio of 57.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. Eckoh has a twelve month low of GBX 53 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 85.40 ($1.12). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 72.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Eckoh Company Profile

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

