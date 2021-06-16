Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.64, but opened at $10.94. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 1,580 shares.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.43.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $883.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.94.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

