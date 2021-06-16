EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 2,430 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 188.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 70.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter worth $106,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.90. 12,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $41.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.