e-Gulden (EFL) Price Down 4% This Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $92.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.35 or 0.00432478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010105 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000094 BTC.

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,981,220 coins and its circulating supply is 17,158,946 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

