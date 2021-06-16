DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.
KSM stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
