DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €45.70 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DWS. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.30 ($48.59) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €40.77 ($47.97).

Shares of DWS stock opened at €38.72 ($45.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 15.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €37.98. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion and a PE ratio of 12.93. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 52-week high of €41.48 ($48.80).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

