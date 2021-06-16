DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,826,000 after purchasing an additional 529,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,940,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,007,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.80. 24,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,112,060. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.77. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

