Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-1.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,662. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.94.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.25.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.