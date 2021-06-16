Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.73.

Duke Energy stock opened at $103.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

