Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DUK opened at $103.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

