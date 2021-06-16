DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Hits $1.20 on Top Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 16th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043404 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022506 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007396 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

