Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Stock Position Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,618 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $418,106.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

PLOW stock opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.35.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.59%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

