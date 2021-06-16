Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock Position Increased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 414,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $42,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,775,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,637,000 after acquiring an additional 126,047 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Dorman Products by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 432,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,413,000 after acquiring an additional 92,652 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 10.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 530,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,441,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at about $3,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

DORM traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.59. The stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,153. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.78. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.41 and a 1-year high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

