DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Sells $7,447,680.24 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) insider Keith Yandell sold 47,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total transaction of $7,447,680.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Keith Yandell sold 57,572 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $8,076,200.16.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Keith Yandell sold 68,961 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $9,473,862.18.

On Thursday, May 20th, Keith Yandell sold 11,712 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,600,679.04.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.46. 4,811,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,442. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.62. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion and a PE ratio of -22.06. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.72.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

