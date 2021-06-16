Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 193,100 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the May 13th total of 338,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOGZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 0.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOGZ traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. 1,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,792. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67. Dogness has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, and other miscellaneous products; mouth covers and pet charms; gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags; and intelligent pet products, such as APP-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as climbing hooks and pet shampoos.

