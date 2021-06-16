Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.31

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $40.87 billion and approximately $1.49 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000791 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.54 or 0.00434224 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00011605 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000244 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,035,321,502 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

