DMScript (DMST) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.09 Million

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 16% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, DMScript has traded 23% higher against the dollar. DMScript has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $444,838.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for about $0.0682 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00058867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00145401 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00178601 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.15 or 0.00932459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,961.80 or 0.99768108 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

