dKargo Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One dKargo coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges. dKargo has a market capitalization of $90.51 million and $1.86 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dKargo has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dKargo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00060397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.96 or 0.00762518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00083586 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.74 or 0.07694214 BTC.

dKargo Profile

DKA is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dKargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dKargo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.