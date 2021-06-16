Discovery Value Fund Has $151.67 Million Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Discovery Value Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425,220 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive makes up about 5.0% of Discovery Value Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Discovery Value Fund’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $151,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,391,649.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $4,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 639,804 shares valued at $68,952,619. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.09.

NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.43. The stock had a trading volume of 395,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,995,114. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.88. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

