Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 4,200 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $327,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,152,541.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $323,400.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $637,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $146,808.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,068,963.45.

On Monday, March 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,799,600.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 40,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $3,486,000.00.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $77.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.06. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $91.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Diodes by 874.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. Truist raised their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

