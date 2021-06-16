Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 4,200 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $327,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,152,541.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 11th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $323,400.00.
- On Friday, May 21st, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $637,500.00.
- On Wednesday, May 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $146,808.00.
- On Friday, May 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,068,963.45.
- On Monday, March 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,799,600.00.
- On Friday, March 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 40,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $3,486,000.00.
Shares of Diodes stock opened at $77.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.06. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $91.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Diodes by 874.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. Truist raised their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
