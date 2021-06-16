Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes Position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of ZIOP stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.07. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

