Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes $57,000 Position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STXS. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in Stereotaxis by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 479,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 210,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stereotaxis by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after buying an additional 112,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Stereotaxis by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 97,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Stereotaxis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 40,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Stereotaxis by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 17,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

STXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $664.80 million, a PE ratio of -89.69 and a beta of 1.56. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

