Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,976 Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of INmune Bio worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $3,747,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in INmune Bio by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

INMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

NASDAQ INMB opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $268.94 million, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 2.71. INmune Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $29.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB).

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.