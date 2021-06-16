Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 121,477 Shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,477 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ObsEva were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,909,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,647 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the fourth quarter worth about $1,250,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 596,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 310.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 131,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. ObsEva SA has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.76.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that ObsEva SA will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

