Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases New Holdings in J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

MAYS stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. J.W. Mays, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $54.54 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.08.

Get J.W. Mays alerts:

J.W. Mays Profile

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS).

Receive News & Ratings for J.W. Mays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.W. Mays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.