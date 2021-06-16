Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 33,783 Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Aqua Metals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 303,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 42,125 shares in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AQMS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

AQMS stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.96. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $222.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aqua Metals news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 87,660 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $340,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,215,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,026.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Judd Merrill sold 17,393 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $67,484.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

