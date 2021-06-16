Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $366,567.00

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $366,567.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012817 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00142251 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001043 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000543 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

