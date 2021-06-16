DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of DHI Group stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.99.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.55 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Beta Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DHI Group in the first quarter worth about $80,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

