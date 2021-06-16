Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.09 ($65.99) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.33 ($83.92) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €57.49 ($67.64).

FRA DPW opened at €57.01 ($67.07) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €51.63.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

