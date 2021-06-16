Deutsche Lufthansa’s (DLAKY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.72. The company had a trading volume of 68,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.39. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.
