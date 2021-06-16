Deutsche Lufthansa’s (DLAKY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.72. The company had a trading volume of 68,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.39. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.