Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €8.50 ($10.00) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LHA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.39 ($8.70).

LHA opened at €10.34 ($12.16) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.75. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12 month high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

