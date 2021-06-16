Dero Price Tops $4.30 on Major Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $45.80 million and approximately $547,314.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.30 or 0.00011058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,863.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.76 or 0.06197925 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $595.65 or 0.01532648 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.62 or 0.00428724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00143345 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $269.25 or 0.00692803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.57 or 0.00418302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006551 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00041586 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,656,066 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

