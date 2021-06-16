Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Update

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the May 13th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of DLTNF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.38. 27,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,720. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.59.

Get Delta 9 Cannabis alerts:

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delta 9 Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of April 14, 2021, it owned and operated 12 retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.