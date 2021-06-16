Delphy (DPY) Market Capitalization Tops $483,155.78

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Delphy has a market capitalization of $483,155.78 and $29,669.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00059922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00022442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.96 or 0.00756347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00082676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.68 or 0.07638781 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

