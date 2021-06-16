Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE) traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.35. 29,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 40,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The firm has a market cap of C$8.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DEE)

Delphi Energy Corp., an oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

