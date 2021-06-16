Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 123.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 119.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $345,346.87 and approximately $2,859.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00060768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00022826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.55 or 0.00758521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00083319 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.36 or 0.07753397 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

